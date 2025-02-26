Opening Date Set for Second Mill House Brewing Company Location

The team behind the Mill House Brewing Company has announced the grand opening date of its newest project, The Ridge by Mill House.

It's been twelve years since Mill House Brewing Company launched its restaurant and brewery in the City of Poughkeepsie. Anyone who runs a restaurant or brewery will tell you that success doesn't come easy. So for Mill House to simultaneously run one of the Hudson Valley's most popular restaurants while operating an award-winning brew house, they must be doing something right.

The Mill House brand has become such a success, that owners Daniel Crocco and Jamie Bishop have decided to launch a second location at the former Gunk Haus at 387 South Street in Highland, New York.

Crocco, who also serves as executive chef, says that several months of construction and planning have gone into transforming the Gunk Haus into The Ridge by Mill House.

From carefully curated wallpaper to locally sourced fixtures and a menu we’re especially proud of, every aspect of The Ridge is intentional.

Of course, the main focus will be on the food which Crocco says will consist of an "ever-changing menu". At the opening, diners can expect to see some innovative dishes like Swordfish Skewer, Brown Butter Squash and “Chicken & Dumplings” Gnocchi. There will also be some casual items on the menu such as The Ridge Burger and Pad Thai Kale Salad.

Bishop, who also serves as Brewmaster for Mill House, has created a new signature beer for The Ridge named Haus Hefeweizen. The name appears to be a nod to the restaurant's former occupant, the Gunk Haus. A similar tribute was made at Mill House Brewing Company with Velvet Panda, a stout that takes its name from the Mill House Panda, which once operated in the same location.

The Ridge by Mill House also plans to offer Sunday Brunch, a raw bar and a signature in-house dry-aged steak for two that will be served on unique, locally-crafted cutting boards.

Grand Opening Date for The Ridge by Mill House

The new restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, March 26. The highly anticipated debut is expected to draw big crowds, especially during the first few weeks of operation. According to the owners, reservations will open up in the middle of March.

