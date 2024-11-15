One shopping plaza in Fishkill is about to welcome a brand new tenant and we have a sneak peek into all the action.

The latest addition is also looking for some new employees to add to the team, too! Take a look at what's in store.

New Business Coming to Westgate Area in Fishkill

The Westgate shopping area in Fishkill is currently already home to a handful of staple stores and eateries. The latest addition to the area will be a brand new dispensary opening up at 18 Westage Drive.

Farmer's Choice Dispensary Farmer's Choice Dispensary loading...

The new dispensary, Farmer's Choice, is the latest in a long line of new legal cannabis dispensaries around the Hudson Valley. 2024 has seen a massive uptick in the approval of many new licenses to sell cannabis products around the state, and the Hudson Valley has certainly not been left out.

Farmer's Choice Opening Two Hudson Valley Locations

Below is a sneak peek of what the brand-new location will look like.

Farmer's Choice Dispensary Farmer's Choice Dispensary loading...

The Fishkill location is currently looking for new people to add to their team at the store.

Farmer's Choice Dispensary Farmer's Choice Dispensary loading...

One current job posting is for a new Budtender. According to the listing posted on Indeed,

"Successful candidates will have a passion for music, art, design, culture, and of course… cannabis. Confidence, dedication and integrity are key when considering applicants."

The position is full-time and applicants must be 21+ years of age to qualify.

Farmer's Choice Dispensary Farmer's Choice Dispensary loading...

Farmer's Choice's Fishkill location is hopeful to open by Thanksgiving of this year, but that's not all they have in store...

Another Location On the Way for New Paltz

Aside from the new location in Fishkill, Farmer's Choice will also be opening up another location across the water in New Paltz.

The New Paltz location, currently dubbed "The Barn" according to Farmer's Choice's website, is anticipated to open in early 2025. We'll be sure to keep you posted as that end of the project progresses!

