The legalization of marijuana in New York opened all kinds of new conversations around the state.

While some towns have made a point to opt out of allowing businesses to come and sell these products in their areas, others have welcomed the new businesses with open arms, seeing them as a great economic opportunity.

Applications to Legally Sell Marijuana Surge in New York State

Once it officially became legal to sell marijuana and cannabis products in New York, the biggest hurdle became clear - approving the licenses to sell promptly.

New York had all of these farmers already growing the product with nowhere to legally sell the product.

Luckily in 2024, the state finally began to approve more licenses to sell. Dispensaries began popping up all over the state from New York City to Buffalo.

Currently, there are 1,031 pending or active licenses for adult-use retail dispensaries in New York according to New York State's Economic Development dispensary map. Zeroing in on the Hudson Valley, there are currently 28 active licenses and approximately 24 pending licenses for dispensaries between the Kingston, Poughkeepsie, and Newburgh general areas.

Dispensaries Already Open in the Hudson Valley

There are still a number of operations with active licenses that are still working on opening their dispensaries, but below is a list of the newest legal adult-use dispensaries that have opened their doors around the Hudson Valley so far:

In case you're new to the marijuana scene or want some more information on the specifics in terms of what can be sold, here's a quick cheat sheet on everything you need to know about marijuana's legalization in New York:

