Mysterious New Business to Open at Former Beacon, NY Market

Well, that was quick. A new business is already set to open up at a former Beacon, New York hotspot that suddenly closed a month ago.

On July 1, doors were permanently closed at Stella's Fine Market on Main Street in Beacon. The shop, named for owner Nikki Hayes' daughter, has been a staple in the city since 2021. Hayes offered unique items such as non-alcoholic beers and cocktails, spices and snacks from up-and-coming companies. The shelves of Stella's Fine Market were stocked with hard-to-find ingredients that Hayes uses in her own recipes.

Hayes blamed the closure on an increase in rent, which was a cost that made it too difficult to remain open. Other former Beacon business owners have cited rising rents as the reason for their closures as well. Long-time Main Street businesses such as Big Vinny's, Max's On Main, Homespun Foods, The Mud Club, The Kitchen Sink Supper Club, and The Vault have all recently shut down, only to be quickly replaced by new shops and restaurants.

New Business to Open at Former Beacon, NY Shop

Just a few weeks after Stella's closed, a sign has appeared in the storefront at 155 Main Street in Beacon advertising a mysterious new business called "The Chisel". The sign reads:

Coming Soon... The CHISEL ...prepare to get noticed.

A link to the new business's Instagram page says the company will open up in the Fall of 2025, but adds very little detail about what that business may be. A website for The Chisel includes a bit more information about exactly what will be offered at the former location of Stella's Fine Market.

The Chisel will be a men's and women's hair salon, offering gender services priced on style, not gender.

At The Chisel we welcome all clients and want everyone in the shop to feel comfortable. Just like every client is unique, each of our stylists & barbers have unique skills with different hair styles. To assist you in finding your way to the best stylist/barber for you, we categorize our services into "masculine" and "feminine," with the recognition that style is a spectrum.

No specific opening date has been announced for The Chisel, but we expect more details as we get closer to fall.

