Popular Beacon Restaurant to Shut Down After 9 Years

One of the hottest dining experiences in Beacon, New York will serve its final meal this month.

Back in 2015, Beacon, New York was beginning its renaissance. Before rich hipsters sporting fedoras and designer sunglasses called the city their home, Beacon was just a small city with big potential.

Over the past decade, the once-forgotten Hudson Valley Main Street has transformed itself into a bustling tourist mecca. One of the businesses responsible for putting Beacon on the map is a tiny, 24-seat restaurant that has consistently earned rave reviews over the past decade.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Beacon Restaurant Announces Closure... Again

Head chef Brian Arnoff and co-owner Jeff Silverman have decided to shut down the Kitchen Sink Supper Club. Known for its tasting menu of fresh, locally sourced food, the Supper Club has earned rave reviews from diners. Originally launched as the Kitchen Sink in 2015, the restaurant went through an evolution in 2022.

The Supper Club takes diners on a culinary journey with specially curated tasting menus offered on Fridays and Saturdays. Much like hosting a dinner for friends, Arnoff takes seasonal ingredients and concocts a menu of fresh dishes with drink pairings on Friday and Saturday nights. On Sundays, a popular "Sunday Supper" is available from 4pm to 8pm with ala carte dishes from Friday and Saturday's menu.

After two years of the Supper Club, the Kitchen Sink is closing down again.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Kitchen Sink Supper Club in Beacon, NY Announces Closure

In a message to customers, the Kitchen Sink Supper Club announced that it would be closing at the end of the month. While Friday and Saturday service will continue for the next two weeks, Sunday Supper has already been paused. A special "Last Supper" menu will be served through October 26 with menu items inspired by both current and past kitchen staff members.

According to the Kitchen Sink, the restaurant will continue to be closed down through the winter but plans to return in the spring of 2025 as "something different". Although this is marked the end of the Supper Club, the restaurant will still be available for private events and catering over the winter.

Touring Beacon, New York Beacon, New York has become a destination for both Hudson Valley residents and tourists. The choices for recreation, shopping, and dining are endless. The Beacon Flea Market along with boutique shops and tasty restaurants have made Beacon a great place to land for a weekend in the Hudson Valley. This is just a sample of what awaits you in this town along the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn