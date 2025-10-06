New Upscale Business Set to Take Over Former Beacon Bakery

A popular bakery that closed its doors in Beacon this summer won’t be sitting empty for long. The Main Street location that once housed Ember & Grain Bakery is getting ready for a new life as a completely different business.

The small bakery had quickly become a local favorite after opening in the fall of 2024, known for its flaky croissants, crusty breads, and pastries that sold out most mornings. Owners Sean and Gabriela Rosario-Buscema built a loyal following. But despite their success with customers, the couple said the costs of operating a small business in Beacon made it impossible to keep going.

In August, they announced the bakery’s closure, calling it an “incredibly tough decision.” The news disappointed regulars who had come to rely on the warm, welcoming shop as part of their weekend routine. The space at 305 Main Street soon sat empty, with neighbors wondering what might come next.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New Business to Take Over Former Beacon, New York Bakery

Now, just a few months later, that familiar storefront is getting ready for a new beginning. A post on Instagram has revealed that a business called Masa y Mezcal will soon move into the former bakery space. The post reads,

Get ready to experience a modern twist on traditional artisan Mexican cooking. Masa y Mezcal is coming to the heart of Beacon, New York. Specializing in craft mezcal. Follow us for updates and sneak peeks! Hasta pronto!

The new restaurant promises to bring a modern take on authentic Mexican cuisine, with a focus on quality ingredients and craft mezcal. While few details have been shared so far, the announcement has already caught the attention of Beacon residents eager to see how the space will be transformed.

The shift from a bakery to a Mexican restaurant represents another change in the city’s evolving food scene. Beacon’s Main Street has become known for its mix of both high-end and casual dining spots, and the addition of an upscale Mexican concept could prove to be quite successful.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

No official opening date has been announced, but the restaurant’s social media suggests that an announcement could come soon. For now, Beacon residents are watching closely to see how the space that once smelled of fresh bread will soon fill with the aromas of masa, spices, and mezcal.

14 Hudson Valley Restaurants That Don't Get Enough Attention Hudson Valley restaurants that don't get enough attention for their food. Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps