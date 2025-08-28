A Hudson Valley Bakery, whose flaky croissants had earned it five stars on Yelp, is shutting down its business.

Sadly, another storefront on Main Street in Beacon is set to change hands as the city continues to say farewell to shops and restaurants at a rapid pace. Many of these businesses have cited rising rents as the reason for closing their doors.

Earlier this summer, the owner of Stella's Fine Market announced that she would be shutting down due to a rent increase. Similarly, Max's On Main, Homespun Foods,The Vault, The Kitchen Sink Supper Club, Big Vinny's, Tito Santana Taqueria, and The Mud Club all closed their doors this year.

Beacon, New York Bakery to Close Its Doors

A real estate listing for 305 Main Street confirms word from the owners that Ember and Grain Bakery will be permanently shutting its doors. In a message to their customers on social media, Sean and Gabriela Rosario-Buscema shared the news that they had made the "incredibly tough decision" to close their doors after not even a year.

After opening in the Fall of 2024, the bakery quickly gained attention for its freshly baked pastries, especially a flaky croissant that has become a local favorite. The business also makes cakes, cookies, brownies and breads as well as special holiday items.

Sean and Gabriela did not specify when the business would officially close, but indicated that they would be winding down operations over the month of August. The 986-square-foot business is currently being offered for $4000 a month.

