Popular Craft Brewery Opening Hudson Valley Location

Beer lovers have something new to toast as one of the area's most talked-about breweries expands into the Hudson Valley

If you’ve walked down Broadway in Kingston lately, you may have noticed some new excitement brewing in the Rondout. The quiet stretch near the waterfront is about to become a beer lover's mecca.

Brewery Opening New Location in Kingston, NY

Union Street Brewing Company, which got its start in Hudson, New York, is opening a brand-new taproom at 36 Broadway in Kingston. The official opening will take place this Thursday from 5 to 9pm.

The brewery announced the news on social media, saying they’ll be serving up their signature beers, along with new menu items and the same friendly atmosphere that’s made their Hudson location so popular. The new Kingston space is described as a cozy taproom where visitors can relax, try some new brews, and enjoy small bites in a laid-back setting.

This History of Union Street Brewing

Union Street Brewing was founded by a group of friends who started out making beer at home before turning their passion into a community spot. Their Hudson taproom has become a local favorite for craft beer lovers, and now their Kingston location will give the brewery a chance to bring that same energy to Ulster County.