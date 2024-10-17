Is The Hudson Valley Getting a New 7-Eleven?

A new 7-Eleven store is reportedly being proposed for Orange County, NY.

There's been a lot of talk about 7-Eleven lately. And we've covered stories about the popular convenience store chain. At one time there were plenty of 7-Eleven stores all over the Hudson Valley, but sadly, the majority of the locations have slowly disappeared over the years, leaving just a few left standing in the area.

7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses over 78,029 in 19 countries and territories. There are nearly 10,000 locations nationwide with just under 600 are located across New York State.

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the retail convenience store chain operates under its namesake brand globally. Within the United States it operates under 7-Eleven nationally. It also operates as Speedway nationally, but mostly in the Midwest and East Coast. It operates as Stripes Convenience Stores within the South Central United States. Both Speedway and Stripes operate alongside 7-Eleven's namesake stores in several markets.

Living in the Poughkeepsie area, it's always great to have a 24-hour convenience store, and for many like myself, 7-Eleven is it! When looking to grab a late-night snack and a beverage, or even to fill up on gas, I'll usually hit the 7-Eleven on Hooker Ave in Poughkeepsie (one of only three locations still open in the area), along with locations at Route 17K in Newburgh and Route 17M in Monroe.

7-Eleven acquired 3,800 Speedway locations across the country back in 2022 with a plan to expand further, But back in July, the popular convenience store chain announced it would be closing nearly 300 locations. Just this week we learned that they will now be closing nearly 500 locations. Despite the closures, 7-Eleven says they do plan to open new locations as well.

According to PortJervisNY.com, a 7-Eleven store has been proposed for Orange County. This would be the third 7-Eleven in the Orange County area with stores already in Newburgh and Monroe. The store has been proposed for Route 6 in the Town of Deerpark adjacent to the former Alpin House RV dealership and across from the Port Jervis Elks Lodge.

No time frime has been set yet for the project that would be a 24 hour, 5,000 square foot store with 30 parking spaces, 12 car fueling stations and four truck fueling stations that will include diesel fuel.

