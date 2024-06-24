Popular Discount Store Opening New Hudson Valley Location
America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise & excess inventory opening new store.
Everyone's favorite bargain discount store is getting another new Hudson Valley store, and people are excited! The store that has the slogan "Good Stuff Cheap" has been around for some time.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet was founded in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania in 1982 by Morton Bernstein and Mark L. Butler with backing from Harry Coverman and Oliver E. "Ollie" Rosenberg; the latter of whom is the namesake of the company. As of May 2024, the chain has 515 locations in 30 states.
Ollie's selection of merchandise comprises a variety of discounted household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (holiday, gardening, patio, pool and beach supplies); a majority of these items are unsold or overstocked merchandise that is purchased in bulk from other retailers and sold at discounted prices.
There are currently three Ollie's Bargain Outlet locations in the Hudson Valley (Middletown, Kingston and Hudson) and now a new fourth location is on its way.
New Ollie's Bargain Outlet Store Opening in Port Jervis
