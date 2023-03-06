Neil Gaiman Appearing at Woodstock Bookfest

The Hudson Valley native and creator of Coraline and The Sandman will be interviewed at a popular local book festival in a few weeks.

Neil Gaiman is no stranger to the Hudson Valley region. The successful author lives in the area and he also is a professor at Bard College. Gaiman rose to fame in the 90's as a comic book writer and creator of The Sandman. His dark and creative style helped put DC Vertigo on the map. Comic book fans saw a side of DC they had never seen before. His stories were twisted, macabre but also profound and had an elegant style to them. The Sandman series was resurrected twice in recent years both as a successful and star studded book on Audible and as a series on Netflix. It was announced in November of 2022 that there will be a season two of The Sandman coming to Netflix.

Gaiman is also the mind behind Coraline, American Gods and Good Omens.

Audible And Neil Gaiman Celebrate "The Sandman: Act III" With "The Sandman Dream Portal By Audible And DC" Experience At NYCC Getty Images for Audible loading...

If there's one thing we have learned about Gaiman it is that he loves giving back to his fans and local readers. He signs thousands of books and graphic novels for The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York.

6 Celebrity Owned Businesses in the Hudson Valley