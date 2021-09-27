NBC Meteorologist to Make Appearance on Walkway

It will be a star filled night over the Walkway Over the Hudson.

During the day, the Walkway Over The Hudson is a sight to be seen, but seeing it under the stars is a magical experience. On Friday, October 1st, the Walkway will be hosting Starry, Starry Night, a "moonlight evening along the Hudson River."

According to the Walkway Over The Hudson website, here's what you can expect at the star studded event:

Sip craft cocktails, savor local delectables from renowned Hudson Valley chefs, and stroll through an enchanting Upper Landing Park on the Hudson River waterfront in Poughkeepsie (just beneath the Walkway!) before riding the 21-story glass-enclosed elevator skyward to enjoy special entertainment and one-of-a-kind twilight views from the world's longest elevated pedestrian bridge.

Former Marshall & Sterling CEO John O'Shea, Actor and Founder of Stockade Works in Kingston Mary Stuart Masterson, Director of Empire State Trail Andrew Beers and former M&T Bank Executive Michael Graham will all be honored at the event. Presenters include Sen. Michelle Hinchy, Rob Dyson, Lucy R. Waletzky, MD and Tara Sullivan.

The Walkway also shared on social media that NBC meteorologist Dave Price will be presenting as well. For those that aren't familiar, Dave Price is a Poughkeepsie native and back in 2020 did a special video about how special The Walkway is.

Events like Starry, Starry Night support the Friends of the Walkway nonprofit organization. Donations from these types of events help the Walkway add amenities like their 21-story glass elevator, electric tram and the ability to give walking tours.

For more information on Starry, Starry Night at the Walkway Over The Hudson and how to get your tickets visit Walkway.org.

11 Jaw Dropping Before and After Photos of Rachael Ray's Renovated Upstate New York Home Back in August of 2020, Rachael Ray shared devastating news that her home in Lake Luzerne had been destroyed. A year later, the home is newly renovated and absolutely gorgeous.

5 Highest-Rated Hotels in the Hudson Valley If you have guests visiting from out of town who need a place to stay, these five hotels received the best reviews from the users of Tripadvisor. They were all ranked the highest by travelers who stayed there.

4 Hudson Valley Cities that Went From Worn to Wow, and 1 that Hasn't These Hudson Valley Cities Have Gone From Scary to Spectacular