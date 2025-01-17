Many New Yorker’s Using Their Gift Cards This Weekend

If you are holding onto gift cards from the holidays, here's why you may want to get out and use them Saturday.

The gift card. An easy and convenient way to do holiday shopping has always been purchasing gift cards or gift certificates for friends and family. Maybe it's considered lazy LOL but all I know is when I'm trying to shop for someone and have no idea what to get them, gift cards are always my go-to, and I think many people are on the same page with me as far as that goes.

As per New York State law, gift cards or gift certificates purchased on or after December 10, 2022, remain valid for nine years from the date of purchase. The recipient can also opt to receive cash for the balance if it is less than five dollars. The law also prohibits fees of any kind. There is one exemption to the law that an on-time fee for activation costs may be charged by the issuer of the gift card if it may be used at multiple merchants, but the fee may not exceed $9 by law.

We all do it. Stash away gift cards, thinking we will have more time later to use them. Instead, they collect dust and disappear into an abyss somewhere. We discover them as we clean and often don't remember how much was on the card or if we used a portion of it. So the first step is to collect the cards together and see what you have.

Where Did You Leave That Gift Card?

Look over in places that you may heve left the gift card and forgotten about it:

The infamous junk drawer

Glove compartment of the car

A gift bag with the tissue paper still in it

The toolbox (the gift card is often used when you cand find the flathead screwdriver)

But why will many people be out this weekend using their gift cards?

According to National Day Calendar, On the third Saturday in January, take stock of the gift cards you received over the holidays on National Use Your Gift Card Day. The day reminds Americans to use the $1 billion in unused gift cards each year. Restaurants, retail, and services all offer gift cards. Some gift cards are designed to be used just about anywhere. Make the most of each one of them before they're forgotten for good, You can expect places in the the Hudson Valley area to be crowded, including the local malls on Saturday, Jan. 18 as many will be out using those gift cards.

