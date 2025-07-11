Today’s not just any Friday, it’s National French Fry Day, and that means it’s time to honor one of the most beloved side dishes of all time! Whether you like ’em thin and crispy, thick and steak-cut, curly, crinkle, or covered in cheese, today is the perfect excuse to indulge in some golden, deep-fried goodness.

French fries have been around since at least the late 1600s, and while Belgium, France, and Spain all claim credit, let’s be honest, I think everyone’s just happy they exist. From fast food drive-thrus to gourmet gastropubs, fries have a way of stealing the show no matter where or how they’re served.

A bunch of restaurants are getting in on the action today with deals and freebies, so keep your eyes peeled! Local spots around the Hudson Valley might be slinging discounts or special fry creations, and national chains like McDonald’s and Wendy’s, are known to give out freebies through their apps on days like this.

Feeling fancy? Try truffle fries, sweet potato fries, or go fully loaded with bacon, ranch, and cheddar. Or keep it classic with just a sprinkle of salt and a dip in ketchup.

Whatever your style, make sure you grab a batch and celebrate properly. Because let’s face it, life’s just better with fries!

Happy National French Fry Day, Hudson Valley! Go get yourself some spuds.