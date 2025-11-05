Celebrating National Donut Day in the Hudson Valley

Happy National Donut Day! Are you celebrating today?

According to National Day Calendar, National Donut Day is celebrated each year on November 5th and is one of two days observed by donut lovers across the nation. The first Friday in June is the other day. People participate by celebrating the donut and honoring the Salvation Army Lassies, the women that served donuts to soldiers during WWI.

Story Behind Salvation Army Lassies

During WWI, the Salvation Army Lassies went to the front lines of Europe providing home-cooked meals, and the first Salvation Army Donut was served there in 1917. The food delivery by the brave volunteers was a morale boost for the troops. Donuts were often cooked in oil inside the metal helmets of soldiers, leading to American infantrymen commonly being called "doughboys."

Many bakeries and coffee shops around the Hudson Valley will be offering donut deals to their customers on National Donut Day. You can observe the day by getting out and supporting your local bakeries. Pick up a dozen to donate to first responders, a nursing station, or a favorite charity.

Dunkin'

National Donut Day (November 5th) offers include a free donut with purchase at some Dunkin' locations and new flavors at Krispy Kreme. While the June 2025 deals have passed, Krispy Kreme is celebrating the November 5th date with new flavors, and some companies may offer special promotions on or around this day.

It looks like the closest Krispy Kreme's are in Paramus, NJ, and the Bronx, as there aren't any in the Hudson Valley area unfortunately. But if you're a Krispy Kreme fan, it may be worth the drive for you.