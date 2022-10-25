National and Regional Rock Bands Playing Dutchess Foodstock 2022

One of the best Hudson Valley concerts of the year is coming up in less than 2 months, and this year’s show lineup is amazing. I’m talking about the 15th Annual Foodstock Concert to benefit Dutchess Outreach and The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie. Two great local organizations that have been helping out Hudson Valley residents for decades.

Dutchess Outreach, started in 1974, is an advocate and provider of hunger and relief programs to make sure that everyone, regardless of their income, has access to fresh, healthy food and the support they need. The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie provides residential services to youth who are placed at the Home through the courts, Social Services, and the Office of Refugee Resettlement. In other words, they provide warm cozy homes for children who would otherwise not have them. Two amazing charities.

Who is Playing at Foodstock 2022?

And the concert? This year’s show will be on Saturday evening, Dec 10 at The Chance Theater at 6 Crannell Street in Poughkeepsie. It’s going to be a great night of music with some of the nation’s and the area’s best bands and musicians. National recording artist Jesse Malin, who has collaborated with Bruce Springsteen and Lucinda Williams will headline the show, Adam Ezra Group, Sirsy, Albino Love Slaves, Snaphammer, and Saniel and Shahai’s Fusion Avengers. All favorites of the Hudson Valley and beyond.

How Can You Get Tickets to Foodstock 2022?

Foodstock 2022 Tickets are only $30 for all of those bands, and remember, the money goes to two great local charities. For tickets and more information, visit The Chance Theater website.

5 Lesser-Known Dutchess County Towns You Should Visit Have You Been to These Cool Dutchess County Towns?

6 Amazing Old School Italian Restaurants in the Hudson Valley Love Old School Italian? You've Got to Get to These H. V. Restaurants