NY State Police Arrest 3 Suspects on Drug Charges in Dutchess County

Members of the New York State Police in conjunction with local law enforcment in Dutchess County recently made the announcement that three (3) individuals were just recently arrested in the City of Poughkeepsie. The arrests were made following the execution of search warrant obtained by law enforcement.

Get our free mobile app

May Street Arrests in Poughkeepsie

Members of the New York State Police Troop K Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) executed their obtained search warrant, with assistance from the City of Poughkeepsie Neighborhood Recovery Unit (NRU), at private residence located on May Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. The warrant was executed on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

According to the official press release, upon executing the warrant, the search resulted in a number of discoveries which included the seizure of a quantity of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. In addition, law enforcement made three arrests, May Street residents.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The May Street residents were identified as 40-year old, Arnold J. Falgiano, and the other was identified as 41-year old, Jaclynn Padro. The other individual arrested was identified as 56-year old, Steve Watson, who is also of Poughkeepsie.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Charges Announced

Following their arrests, all three individuals were charged and then later arraigned. Falgiano and Padro were both charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree (Class D Felony), and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Watson was also charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree (Class D Felony) and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (Class A Misdemeanor).

Previous Stories: Hyde Park Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges in Dutchess County Raid

All three were arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court, but that is where the similarities end. Falgiano was released on his own recognizance, while Padro was remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, $15,000 bond, or $30,000 partially secured bond. Lastly, Watson was remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center without bail.

These Hometowns In New York Are Full Of Rats

7 Best Times Of The Year To Make Money As Airbnb Hosts in New York New York homeowners Made $115 million in 2021 with Airbnb