Zoinks! What Was the Mystery Machine Doing in Walden?

Jinkies! You never know what you'll come across when driving around in the Hudson Valley.

It looks like yet another infamous vehicle was spotted crusin' the H.V. This time in Orange County.

If you remember back to earlier this summer, the Family Truckster from National Lampoons Family Vacation was seen making a little pit stop (or being pulled over, you be the judge) in Kingston. It's mainstay in up in Lake George, but they decided to take Aunt Edna on the roof for a spin around Ulster County.

On Wednesday August 4th another classic, pop-culture vehicle was seen whipping around Walden.

Robert Jackson caught a glimpse of the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine. Jackson told us he spotted the van at intersection of 52 and Albany Post Road in Walden.

We think Robert said it best when he posted to Facebook after the sighting saying "All I want to know is what type of trouble is going to happen in the Hudson Valley when you see this around the Walden/Wallkill area."

He brings up a great point, because as we all know Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Fred, Daphne and we cant forget about Scrappy, always found themselves in some kind of spooky situation.

Is the Hudson Valley being taken over by zombies? Or are we being invaded by the terrifying Space Kook? Whatever may be going on, Scoob and the team are on the case. Lets hope the gang doesn't split up, I feel like that never works out well for them.

Have you seen the Mystery Machine around the Hudson Valley? Do you know what mystery they were trying to solve? We need answers!

