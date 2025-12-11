Mysterious Fire Boggles Hudson Valley Officials

An unusual column of smoke drifting above the hills tipped off local officials that something strange was going on in Dutchess County.

On December 1, fire crews were called to what looked like a stubborn brush fire that seemed to have appeared out of nowhere. There were no reports of burning, no controlled burns scheduled, and no one on the scene to explain why flames were shooting out of a mound of dirt.

Mysterious Fire Ignites in Dutchess County

When a Dutchess County 911 call went out last Monday night in Amenia , Forest Ranger Grillo responded alongside the Wassaic Fire Department. What they found was not your typical brush pile. According to the DEC, the huge mound was covered in dirt but was still pumping out thick smoke and visible flames. No one was tending the fire. No one had even stuck around to explain it.

Ranger Grillo began asking questions. After a bit of clever digging, both literal and investigative, crews speculated that workers on the property had allegedly left the pile smoldering earlier in the day. What looked like a harmless heap of debris had been burning on the inside for hours.

Firefighters used an excavator to break apart the mound and fully extinguish the hot spots. Ranger Grillo issued a ticket for leaving the fire unattended.

Even though it is the colder time of year, the DEC reminds residents that brush fires can still spark quickly when piles are not properly extinguished. Safety experts warn to always make sure a fire is completely out before walking away, keep water or tools nearby, and check local regulations if you plan on burning yard debris.

