Music in the Parks Returns to Ulster County, Musicians Wanted

All the fun things that we used to love doing are all coming back, and we can finally get back out there and enjoy them again. With that, music in the parks is making its return to Ulster County.

It's so refreshing to get back out again after the pandemic. Being stuck inside with little to do for so long has been wearing on us all, and now we have a chance to return to doing things that involve us being around other people. Concerts are one thing that many people have missed and they are back for good! Music in the Parks will be returning this summer with concerts in the City of Kingston. This will give local musicians a chance to back out there and perform.

The concerts will be held on August 14, and August 28. Each of the musical events will take place at 7:00 p.m. in TR Gallo Park, and the music will precede the Movies Under the Stars event later that night.

At this time, the City of Kingston is looking for local musicians or bands to perform at the Music in the Parks events. To apply, musicians and bands can apply online through the City of Kingston's website. The deadline for applications is This coming Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

In the event of rain, notifications regarding postponements or cancellations will be posted on the City of Kingston and Parks and Recreation Facebook Pages. For more information about Music in the Parks or other events in the city, visit the City of Kingston's website.

