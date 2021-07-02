Snuggle Up with Movies Under the Stars in Ulster County
If you're looking for a great way to spend some time with family and friends, why not enjoy a movie under the stars in Ulster County.
As we continue to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, people are looking for a way to get out and enjoy things like we used to prior to COVID, and many establishments, towns, and counties are taking steps to ensure people have to opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and do fun things with loved ones in a public setting.
The CIty of Kingston is offering movies under the stars through July and August presented by the Kingston Parks and Recreation Department. they are holding five screenings over the next two months. The following movies will be featured:
Zootopia
- July 21 - 8:00 p.m. at the Kingston Public Library
Lost Rondout
- July 24 - 8:00 p.m. at T.R. Gallo Park
42
- July 31 - 8:00 p.m. at Loughran Park
Jumanji with Live Music
- August 14 - 8:00 p.m. at T.R Gallo Park
Raya and The Last Dragon with Live Music
- August 28 - 8:00 p.m. at R.T. Gallo Park
All events are free of charge. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the movie. For more information, you can contact the City of Kingston Parks and Recreation at (845) 481-7330.
The Poughkeepsie Galleria is also offering movies up this year as well, with the return of $1 movies, with the Summer Movie Express. There are tons of opportunities here in the Hudson Valley to catch a movie for cheap with the family. Let's keep those kids busy this summer with more activities!