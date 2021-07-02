Snuggle Up with Movies Under the Stars in Ulster County

If you're looking for a great way to spend some time with family and friends, why not enjoy a movie under the stars in Ulster County.

As we continue to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, people are looking for a way to get out and enjoy things like we used to prior to COVID, and many establishments, towns, and counties are taking steps to ensure people have to opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and do fun things with loved ones in a public setting.

The CIty of Kingston is offering movies under the stars through July and August presented by the Kingston Parks and Recreation Department. they are holding five screenings over the next two months. The following movies will be featured:

Zootopia

July 21 - 8:00 p.m. at the Kingston Public Library

Lost Rondout

July 24 - 8:00 p.m. at T.R. Gallo Park

42

July 31 - 8:00 p.m. at Loughran Park

Jumanji with Live Music

August 14 - 8:00 p.m. at T.R Gallo Park

Raya and The Last Dragon with Live Music

August 28 - 8:00 p.m. at R.T. Gallo Park

All events are free of charge. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the movie. For more information, you can contact the City of Kingston Parks and Recreation at (845) 481-7330.

The Poughkeepsie Galleria is also offering movies up this year as well, with the return of $1 movies, with the Summer Movie Express. There are tons of opportunities here in the Hudson Valley to catch a movie for cheap with the family. Let's keep those kids busy this summer with more activities!

Check the Attic, These VHS Tapes Are Actually Worth Money

How To Save Money By Fixing a Broken Nintendo Switch Controller Yourself