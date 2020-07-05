Music In The Parks Canceled for the 2020 Season

Another Hudson Valley summer staple has been postponed.

With the COVID-19 pandemic spiking all over the country we've come to the understanding that things won't be going back to "normal" any time soon. We've seen the cancelation of our favorite fairs in Dutchess and Ulster County, no concerts at Bethel Woods and new social distancing measures when going out to eat this summer.

Well, here's another one you can add to the list.

Hyde Park Recreation took to Facebook on Monday evening to announce that their popular Music in the Park concert series for 2020 has been canceled.

If you're not familiar, local bands and singing groups would perform for free every Wednesday at different locations like Staatsburgh State Historic Site.

In a statement Hyde Park Recreation said:

As we approach the season typically filled with shared celebrations and activities, the Town has had to make some very difficult decisions on how to protect the health of our residents by limiting the transmission of COVID-19. These decisions were not made easily and not made alone. We have carefully reviewed and evaluated the regulations required by the CDC, and the State of NY as well as collaborating with our colleagues in recreation departments and town governments throughout the County.

The add that they are looking forward to the return of Music in The Parks in 2021.

What's the one thing you're upset about missing this summer? Concerts and live music seems to be a big one here in the Hudson Valley.

