So many of us spend time tracking down Santa this time of year when what we should be doing is tracking down the real person in charge at the North Pole, Mrs. Claus. She runs everything behind the scene I hear and she also bakes some mean cookies.

If you are looking to get to the real Christmas authority, Mrs. Claus, you are in luck! She has scheduled a holiday stop at Soukup Farm at 271 Halls Corners Road in Dover Plains. Soukup farm is a third-generation family farm that produces and sells maple syrup. They are also hosting Mrs. Claus for two days in December.

When Can You See Mrs. Claus?

December 11th and 12th you will be able to visit the farm and talk with Mrs. Claus. There will be hot chocolate and the Sugarhouse will be full of holiday cheer with holiday themes donuts and cookies. And yes there will be apple cider donuts.

Come sit around the outdoor fire pit, while Mrs. Claus reads stories. There will be holiday baskets and Christmas trees for sale. You can sample local produce and the Soukup Farm maple products. There are even take-home craft kits.

1 - Take-Home Craft Kits:

Includes One ceramic craft, three paint colors, and one paintbrush.

2 - Sugar Cookie Decorating Kits ($25 each)

Includes One dozen sugar cookies, three pastry bags with colored icings, and two types of sprinkles.

3 - Gingerbread Man Cookie Decorating Kits ($25)

Includes Five gingerbread men and five gingerbread girls, three pastry bags with colored icings, M&Ms, and sprinkles.

Reserve your kit today

