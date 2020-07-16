More Cover Up! Now Target Is Mandating All Customers Wear Masks

Wednesday it was Walmart. and today it's Target. In a move that really comes as no surprise, Target is now another in a fast growing list of stores that is mandating masks in all locations.

As cases of Coronavirus continue to soar, especially in the parts of the south and west, the nationwide chain as required all customers entering the store to put mask on, starting August 1. this isn't much of a change, as over eighty percent of Target stores in the United States already required masks anyway, according to CBS Albany.

Other big chains, such as Best Buy, Kohl's, Starbucks, as well as Walmart and Sam's Club have already given the mask order for all locations. Target officials, like other store owners, feel this will prevent cases of employees having to mandate the mask rule, and thus hopefully lead to less confrontations.

In June 2020, it was announced that Target employees will be eligible for a two dollar an hour raise by the end of the this. Target also gave frontline workers a one-time bonus of $200.

Target has locations in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Middletown, Kingston, Monroe, and Mt. Kisco, plus numerous spots in Connecticut and the Capitol Region.

