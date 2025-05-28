Months Long, Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Drug Arrest in Westchester County

Over the last several months, multiple law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal level have been working together on case related to the distribution of illegal narcotics within the region. Recently, the multi-agency investigation reached a new peak as an arrest was finally made.

Multi-Agency Investigation in Ossining

This investigation was led by members of the Village of Ossining Police Department and during the several months, multiple other offices and agencies also assisted in the investigation. Some of those agencies would include the New York State Police Troop K and Troop F Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Teams (VGNET), the Peekskill Police Department, and the FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force.

Overall the several months, information and evidence was gathered into the activities related to narcotics distribution. Those months of work led to the events of Thursday, May 22, 2025, when law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a residence in the Village of Ossining located at 24 James Street.

Search Warrant Discoveries

During the raid that followed the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement discovered and seized a number of items including a Jennings Firearms 9mm pistol and a quantity of suspected crack cocaine from inside the residence.

With that discovery also came the arrest of 29-year old, Djion Bentley. Bentley was charged with the following crimes of...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with Intent to Sell (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree(Class C Felony)

After his arrest Bentley was taken into custody and later arraigned in the Village of Ossining Court. Following his arraignment, Bentley was remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $75,000 bond.

The press release issued by the New York State Police concluded with stating that as of now the investigation is still ongoing. We will continue to monitor this case for if or when new information becomes available.

