Police Pursuit of Underage Teen Driver Leads to Interstate Multi-Vehicle Accident in Westchester County

Chaos erupted on the roadways in Westchester County over the extended Memorial Day weekend, after an underage teen driver led law enforcement on an extended chase resulting in an accident that sent over a dozen people to the hospital.

Police Pursuit From New York to Westchester

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 2025. It was approximately 2:16am when New York State Troopers in the Westchester County City of New Rochelle were alerted via police radio of a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) alert for an "erratic vehicle" that reportedly fled the NYPD’s 45th Precinct.

The press release issued by the New York State Police stated that in the BOLO alert, it was believed the erratic driver was traveling northbound on Interstate-95 (I-95). Troopers already on the interstate, staged near Exit 17 (Chatsworth Avenue, Larchmont), observed not one but two vehicles traveling at excessive speeds.

Troopers would start their pursuit of both vehicles, however they lost sight of the lead vehicle. Pursuit of the second vehicle however would continue and lasted approximately 3 minutes and covered approximately 5 miles of the interstate, with speeds that reached up to 130 miles per hour.

Wreck in Rye

The pursuit of the vehicle would come to an end near Exit 19 (Rye Playland) in the City of Rye, when a City of Rye Police Officer entered the interstate to assist in the pursuit. The Rye Officer, attempted to slow traffic ahead of the pursuit, which caused "chain-reaction crash" involving the fleeing vehicle and three other vehicles.

The fleeing vehicle was identified as a a 2002 Lexus GS300 bearing switched Connecticut license plates and crashed into the multiple vehicles as it approached the traffic. No police vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police were able to identify the driver of the vehicle as being a 15-year old male, with four other juvenile passengers. The other vehciles involved were a 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, operated by Selenge Gankhuyag with one passenger, a 2022 BMW X5 operated by Sael M. Fernandez with three passengers, including a minor, and a 2023 Toyota RAV4 operated by Sirajul Islam with four passengers, including three minors.

In total, all 16 individuals involved in the accident were transported to hospitals and evaluated for injuries. Remarkably, all 16 were later released from the hospital with no major injuries of note.

Teen Charged

The underage teenage driver at the center of the vehicular mayhem despite being released from the hospital is certainly not off the hook for his actions. The 15-year old male is facing a laundry list of charges that includes...

15 counts of Assault in the Third Degree

3 counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Reckless Driving

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree

Following the ordeal, all of the juveniles parents were contacted, notified and respond to the correct hospitals. The press release concluded with a simple statement, that the investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

