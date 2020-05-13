Monroe Restaurant Served Patrons at the Bar, Loses License: SLA

An Orange County bar has had its liquor license suspended for serving patrons at the bar despite being warned.

According to a press release from the New York State Liquor Authority, Bourbon Street of Monroe, located at 78 Mill Pond Parkway in Monroe has had its liquor license suspended.

The business was in violation of Governor Cuomo's order, which requires bars and restaurants to cease on-premises service of food and alcoholic beverages to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

On April 29, MPD officers went to the restaurant in response to complaints about customers gathering inside. MPD officers observed eight patrons sitting at the bar consuming alcoholic beverages.

Officers issued a warning to the owner's spouse who was operating the location at the time, and she agreed that they would follow the order moving forward. Two hours later, an MPD Officer driving by observed a patron sitting at the bar through the window.

Four days later, on May 3, police were dispatched to the restaurant in response to a complaint. Officers entered the premises and observed four patrons sitting at the bar consuming alcoholic beverages.

On May 11, the SLA charged Bourbon Street of Monroe with multiple violations of failure to comply with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Orders concerning COVID-19 restaurant restrictions and failure to supervise the licensed premises.

SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley said:

While this is a challenging time for businesses, the State Liquor Authority and Governor Cuomo have put in place unprecedented emergency guidelines to help our licensees continue doing business. Ignoring these regulations, that were put into place for the health and safety of New Yorkers, is irresponsible and puts everyone at risk

The SLA’s decision to summarily suspend a license is not a final determination on the merits of the case. The licensee is entitled to an expedited administrative law hearing before an Administrative Law Judge. An order of summary suspension remains in effect until such time as it is modified by the SLA or a reviewing Court.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: