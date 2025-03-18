The Hudson Valley is a special place where nature and history intersect. And luckily for us, both nature and history have been fairly well preserved around the area.

One local landmark recently took to Facebook to share some incredible footage from their earliest days and it gives a pretty unique look back at what the Hudson Valley (and the people living here) used to look like!

Time Travel with Mohonk Mountain House

On Monday, March 17, Mohonk Mountain House shared a striking video that gives locals a look back at what the area once looked like. The video was shared in honor of Albert and Eliza Smiley, who were the visionaries behind opening a mountain retreat.

In the video, you'll spot some familiar structures, like the little gazebos (officially called "summerhouse") and what they originally looked like.

Mohonk Mountain House via Facebook Mohonk Mountain House via Facebook loading...

As you can see, not too different than they do today!

They also pan to show a view of the entire mountain house and what it looked like. While the video is a clear reminder of how far video quality has evolved over the years, you can still make out the outline of the iconic mountain house here:

Mohonk Mountain House via Facebook Mohonk Mountain House via Facebook loading...

Read More Here: Is This Popular Hudson Valley Hike Really Worth the Hike?

Another piece of the clip shows a line of horse and carriages pulling up to the loop in front of the mountain house to let guests in or out:

Mohonk Mountain House via Facebook Mohonk Mountain House via Facebook loading...

Another cool peek into the past that this video serves is a glimpse at the clientele back in the day. While you'll typically see people decked out in hiking gear and backpacks or comfortable, casual clothes on the Mohonk trail these days, back then, visitors kept their looks clean and classy with women in hats and dresses and men in sports coats:

Mohonk Mountain House via Facebook Mohonk Mountain House via Facebook loading...

Enjoy the full clip of what the grounds at Mohonk Mountain House once looked like here:

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here. Gallery Credit: Weston Loving