Is This Popular Hudson Valley Hike Really Worth the Price?
The Hudson Valley has no shortage of incredible places to hike. Whether you're on the East or West side of the Hudson, there are a number of great trails to explore.
One of the most prominent nature preserves in Ulster County is Mohonk. With over 8,000 acres of protected land, there are 70 miles of roads and trails to explore that are a part of the Mohonk Nature Preserve.
While there are a number of other popular hikes around the Hudson Valley that are free to explore, Mohonk does charge a fee for hikers, leaving many wondering if it's worth the price. Let's dive into that.
The Cost to Hike At Mohonk
There are a couple of different fees to be aware of with Mohonk.
If you're looking to hike around the grounds of the Mohonk Mountain House, there is a day pass fee of $35 for adults aged 13 and older or $30 for children between 4-12 years old.
If you're looking to hike around the general Mohonk Nature Preserve, not including the grounds of the Mountain House, the day pass fee $15 for hikers or $20 for bikers, climbers, and horseback riders.
Save with Mohonk Membership Passes
If you're local to the area of plan to use the trails at Mohonk frequently, you can purchase an Annual Membership Pass.
There's the basic Annual Membership Pass for $70 which includes hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing for the year. There's also the Annual Membership Plus Pass which is $115 and includes rock climbing, horseback riding, hiking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing.
With the pass, you get free access to all of the trails, but if you choose to start your hike at the Mountain House and park there, there is still a parking fee. But there are plenty of other trailheads not on the grounds of the Mountain House where it's free to park.
So, now that you know the costs associated, let's dive into whether it's worth it or not.
What You'll Find at Mohonk Nature Preserve
Other Bonus Features at Mohonk
Another great feature you'll find on Mohonk trails is bathrooms! Most of the trailheads have bathrooms at the start and you can even find some porta potties along the trails as well.
You will also find a number of lookout points along your hike. These little huts add a ton of character and are great notations of where the great photo ops are. They're also obviously great places to take a beat and relax along your hike.
Is the Cost Worth the Hike?
In my opinion, if you live in the Ulster County area, the yearly Mohonk pass is a great deal. If you visit Mohonk trails more than 5 times over the course of a year, the pass is absolutely worth it.
In terms of the day passes, I think $15 is more than reasonable to enjoy the views, the cleanliness of the trails, the variety of outlook point seating areas, and the bathrooms.
If you're not sold, here are some other fantastic hiking options around the Hudson Valley:
