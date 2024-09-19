Is This Popular Hudson Valley Hike Really Worth the Price?

The Hudson Valley has no shortage of incredible places to hike. Whether you're on the East or West side of the Hudson, there are a number of great trails to explore.

One of the most prominent nature preserves in Ulster County is Mohonk. With over 8,000 acres of protected land, there are 70 miles of roads and trails to explore that are a part of the Mohonk Nature Preserve.

Popular Mohonk Hikes Canva loading...

While there are a number of other popular hikes around the Hudson Valley that are free to explore, Mohonk does charge a fee for hikers, leaving many wondering if it's worth the price. Let's dive into that.

The Cost to Hike At Mohonk

There are a couple of different fees to be aware of with Mohonk.

If you're looking to hike around the grounds of the Mohonk Mountain House, there is a day pass fee of $35 for adults aged 13 and older or $30 for children between 4-12 years old.

If you're looking to hike around the general Mohonk Nature Preserve, not including the grounds of the Mountain House, the day pass fee $15 for hikers or $20 for bikers, climbers, and horseback riders.

Save with Mohonk Membership Passes

If you're local to the area of plan to use the trails at Mohonk frequently, you can purchase an Annual Membership Pass.

Canva Canva loading...

There's the basic Annual Membership Pass for $70 which includes hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing for the year. There's also the Annual Membership Plus Pass which is $115 and includes rock climbing, horseback riding, hiking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing.

Get our free mobile app

With the pass, you get free access to all of the trails, but if you choose to start your hike at the Mountain House and park there, there is still a parking fee. But there are plenty of other trailheads not on the grounds of the Mountain House where it's free to park.

So, now that you know the costs associated, let's dive into whether it's worth it or not.

What You'll Find at Mohonk Nature Preserve Mohonk is a gorgeous place to spend a day hiking. Some are discouraged by the cost of the day pass. Here's a look at what it gets you. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

Other Bonus Features at Mohonk

Another great feature you'll find on Mohonk trails is bathrooms! Most of the trailheads have bathrooms at the start and you can even find some porta potties along the trails as well.

You will also find a number of lookout points along your hike. These little huts add a ton of character and are great notations of where the great photo ops are. They're also obviously great places to take a beat and relax along your hike.



Is the Cost Worth the Hike?

In my opinion, if you live in the Ulster County area, the yearly Mohonk pass is a great deal. If you visit Mohonk trails more than 5 times over the course of a year, the pass is absolutely worth it.

In terms of the day passes, I think $15 is more than reasonable to enjoy the views, the cleanliness of the trails, the variety of outlook point seating areas, and the bathrooms.

If you're not sold, here are some other fantastic hiking options around the Hudson Valley:

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here. Gallery Credit: Weston Loving