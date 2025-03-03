I Tried Using My New York Mobile ID and it Did Not Go Well

New York is giving a big push to its new digital driver's license, but when I tried to use it things did not go as planned.

On Saturday, Governor Hochul announced that over 200,000 New York residents have enrolled in the state's Mobile ID initiative. The voluntary program allows residents to use a highly secure digital version of their driver's license, learner permit or ID. While New York is not the first state to offer digital IDs, the concept is still very new to people.

How Does Mobile ID Work in New York State?

The process of registering for a New York Mobile ID is pretty simple. After downloading the app, you simply scan your license and provide biometric data to secure a digital version of your ID on the device of your choice. The process is pretty quick and results in the ability to store your ID on your phone instead of keeping a physical copy of it with you. In theory, this is a huge convenience but in reality, I learned the hard way that you'll probably still need to bring your license with you, at least in the short term.

Problem With Mobile ID in New York State

As someone who loves technology, I was excited to set up my Moblie ID and see it in action. I decided that speeding in front of a police officer and getting pulled over just to try out the digital ID was a bad idea, so I had to wait for the right opportunity to arise.

Last week, I joined my family on a spontaneous trip out to eat. Unprepared to leave, I hopped into the car with my wife and son and before I knew it we were on the road. All I had with me was my phone, but since I rarely use cash and now that my ID is on my phone, I figured there was no need to turn around and go back home for my wallet.

When we arrived for dinner I decided to order a beer and was surprised to be asked to show ID. As a grey-haired, older man I rarely get ID'd for my AARP discount, let alone buying a beer. It turns out that this was one of those zero-tolerance places that require everyone to show ID, no matter what their age.

At that moment I got excited, remembering that my Mobile ID was on my phone. I proudly unlocked the phone, opened up the app and presented my digital license. The server chuckled and informed me that I would need to provide a physical license if I wanted to be served.

I explained that this was a legitimate license and that it was valid in New York State, coupled with the fact that I'm 52 and perhaps look even older, there should be no reason to deny me service. Unconvinced, the server agreed to go ask her manager and quickly came back with a resounding no.

Where Does Mobile ID Work in New York State?

Because Mobile ID is new to many business owners, it's going to take some time before it becomes accepted everywhere. I remember being excited to use ApplePay for the first time and had to wait weeks until I actually found a store that would accept it. Even then, the cashier was very skeptical and acted like I was trying to rip off the store.

Right now, Mobile ID is accepted as legal identification at most airports in New York including JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Stewart, Albany and Westchester. Law enforcement is also required to accept digital identification just as they would a physical driver's license. However, when it comes to individual businesses like restaurants and bars, owners can decide whether or not to accept Mobile ID.

The decision will likely come down to the technology available at each point of purchase. The business I was at that didn't accept my Mobile ID did have a digital license reader, but either didn't upgrade the equipment to read the Mobile ID's QR code, or simply didn't know how it worked.

An advisor from the New York State Liquor Authority was sent out to restaurants and bars in October, explaining the digital licenses were legal forms of identification, but businesses were not required to accept them if they didn't have the technology to verify their authenticity.

