Miss Baseball? Yankees, Mets Players Compete Online

Sports fans might be sad that they don't have anything to watch. Well, maybe not entirely, but baseball fans might have some sort of consolidation. North Jersey announced that Major League Baseball said the Show Players League, which will feature 30 MLB players squaring off against one another in a video game.

If you want to check it out, watch on Twitch and YouTube. On Twitter, they can follow @MLB, @MLB_PLAYERS, @MLBTheShow and the players' accounts for times and stream information.

MLB, the MLB Players Association and Sony will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to the Boys & Girls Club affiliate in their team's community.

