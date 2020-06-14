Mini Golf Back in Dutchess County

This is a sign of things getting back to some sort of normalcy.

Like almost every parent in and across the Hudson Valley, I am struggling with things to do with my kids while everything is closed down during this whole pandemic. Well if you're like me and are looking for something to do with the kids that will get them out of the house for a few hours, we have some great news....MINI GOLF IS BACK!!!

According to the DC Sports Facebook page they are set to reopen the miniature golf part of their sports campus on Thursday June 11th. Their post read, "We’re super excited to announce DC Sports will be opening Thursday June 11th, for mini golf ONLY. It’s been a loooooooooonng 3 1/2 months but with phase 2 opening up we can try to get back to business!! We have been working hard to get the course in the best shape and we think it looks amazing but it is a work in progress.We will have plenty of outside seating around the building for spacious eating and social distancing."

With the reopening of the mini-golf course they will have some new rules that we will all need to follow including, social distancing on the course, which means that everyone will need to keep a hole in between groups, if you don't want to use the DC Sports equipment (putter) you are allowed to bring your own, while outside you can use a mask at your discretion and lastly the DC staff while sanitize balls and putters after every use.

If you plan on mini-golfing, make sure you give you and your family more time then you would in times past as play will be much slower than before.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: