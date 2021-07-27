Millbrook Home Burns to the Ground One Day Before Family Moves In

It's been a difficult year for buying and selling houses in the Hudson Valley. So when the perfect home comes around and both families are able to move in and move out successfully, it's something to be celebrated.

That was the case for 2 Hudson Valley families, however one day after the owners moved out and the new family was to move in, destruction struck.

Licensed Real Estate Broker, Sandi Park shared the unfortunate story on social media earlier this week. Park explained that the Millbrook home had " 62 showings and 32 offers in 4 days" and was a smooth transaction between "highly motivated clients." In the Facebook post Park wrote:

12 Hours after my clients bid farewell...Sunday morning, 6:45am. I receive a distressed call from my seller client who shared a video from the neighbor of their home enveloped by rolling flames ablaze. We both saw the video, but shock left us unable to process without seeing in person. Over I went. This special home burned to the ground the day before closing. This was the "gap day" that neither buyer nor seller were in residence.

Thankfully, because it was a 'gap day' neither the buyers or sellers were in the home and no one was hurt.

As for what happened, there is currently an ongoing investigation but Park tells us:

"The owners were the epitome of routine and extremely conservative - no dishwasher or clothes dryer. The findings will tell, but I find it a stretch to think they left anything on. Add to that $100,000 over ask with a fully paid mortgage. The buyers were equally motivated - fully packed truck ready to close."

Park added:

"It could be a really really crazy coincidence but I am hopeful the investigators are able to provide conclusive findings for the benefit of all clients involved."

For more about real estate in the Hudson Valley you can visit Sandi Park's website HudsonValleyNest.Com.

