A man was arrested Tuesday morning in Sullivan County after police said he fired a gun during an argument with his neighbor.

New York State Police responded to a home on Elm Road in Mamakating at 10:31 a.m. on November 17, for reports of "a neighborhood dispute involving a firearm outside of a residence."

Police say Dammian Lopez, 30, of Wurtsboro, allegedly fired a handgun in the air during a neighborhood dispute. While on scene, troopers reportedly found "a pistol and approximately .62 grams of cocaine in plain view."

Lopez was arrested and charged with:

Menacing 2 nd Degree

Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd Degree, Loaded Firearm

Degree, Loaded Firearm Reckless Endangerment 1 st Degree

Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5 th Degree

Degree Criminal Possession 3rd Degree, Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device

He was arraigned and taken to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash, $250,000 bond, $400,000 partially secured bond.

He is due back in court in December.