The pilot killed in Wednesday’s small plane crash in Claverack has been identified as an 85-year-old Saugerties man.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has identified the pilot who died in Wednesday afternoon’s aircraft crash in the Town of Claverack as Steven Hubbard, 85, of Saugerties.

According to investigators, Hubbard departed from Columbia County Airport at approximately 10:26 a.m. Wednesday in a Hummel UltraCruiser aircraft.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the crash on Schroeder Road at approximately 12:16 p.m.

The aircraft went down in an orchard in the Mellenville area. Witnesses and first responders reported that the plane was fully engulfed in flames following the crash.

Hubbard was the sole person aboard the aircraft and died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

No other injuries have been reported.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and investigators have not yet released additional details about what may have happened during the flight before the aircraft went down.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.