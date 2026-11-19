Every Thanksgiving, millions of Americans gather around the same basic centerpiece: a giant turkey.

But I've always wondered something: Who decided turkey was the official Thanksgiving food?

Growing up, my best friend's family was Puerto Rican, and their Thanksgiving table didn't look exactly like mine. They had pernil, a Puerto Rican-style roasted pork shoulder, and I remember thinking it was completely normal that their Thanksgiving dinner looked different from ours.

And honestly, maybe that's the more American Thanksgiving tradition.

Because here's the funny thing: turkey isn't actually some sacred requirement of Thanksgiving.

In fact, there's no solid evidence that turkey was even the main meat at the famous 1621 feast between the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag. The historical account we have mentions venison, fish, shellfish, corn and vegetables, along with “fowl.” That fowl could have included turkey, but historians can't say for certain that it did.

Turkey became associated with Thanksgiving much later.

During the 1800s, writer and editor Sarah Josepha Hale became one of the biggest advocates for making Thanksgiving a national holiday. She also helped popularize the idea of a Thanksgiving feast centered around roast turkey. Abraham Lincoln eventually declared Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863.

So, in other words, turkey wasn't handed down from the Pilgrims as some immutable Thanksgiving law.

It was basically a 19th-century food trend that became tradition.

And turkey had some pretty good things going for it. It was native to North America, relatively practical to raise, and, most importantly, one large bird could feed a whole bunch of people. A turkey also made for an impressive centerpiece when you wanted Thanksgiving dinner to feel like a BIG DEAL.

Eventually, the tradition became so ingrained that today, when somebody says “Thanksgiving dinner,” most of us immediately picture a turkey sitting in the middle of the table.

But even now, turkey isn't universal.

A 2025 YouGov survey found that 69% of Americans expected to eat turkey on Thanksgiving. That's a huge majority, but it also means roughly one-third of Americans weren't planning to eat turkey.

And pork is a pretty popular alternative.

Another 2025 survey found that about 30% of people planned to serve pork at their Thanksgiving meal.

And suddenly, the idea of replacing the turkey doesn't seem so strange.

Maybe your family does ham.

Maybe it's prime rib.

Maybe it's lasagna.

Maybe it's seafood.

Maybe you're vegetarian and the centerpiece is something completely different.

And honestly, that's kind of the point of Thanksgiving.

The food Americans consider “traditional” has always been changing. Even many of the dishes we think of as quintessential Thanksgiving foods have complicated histories involving Indigenous foodways, immigrants, regional traditions and cultural influences from around the world.

If your family's tradition is turkey, pass the gravy.

And if somebody wants to put a lasagna in the middle of the Thanksgiving table, I say we give them a seat.