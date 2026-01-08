Residents in the City of Middletown are being warned that "slightly elevated levels of Manganese" may cause discolored tap water that could stain your laundry. The water is STILL safe to drink by EPA standards according to a post from the City of Middletown Facebook page.

The Water Quality Association describes Manganese as a mineral naturally found in the environment. One of the most abundant metals on the earth’s surface, in air, water, and soil, Manganese can be found in both groundwater and surface water from natural sources or as a result of human activity-such as mining.

Though the low levels in Middletown are safe for drinking, Manganese in drinking water can cause metallic-tasting water and black stains on tubs/showers, toilets, plumbing fixtures, and laundry.

The post made on Wednesday night around 9 p.m. states that city officials "are taking steps to deal with this situation and will keep you posted."

Anyone with concerns or questions should reach out to the Department of Public Works at 825-343-3169. You can also sign up for alerts by text, phone, or email by texting Middletown to 38276 or visit the City's website.

Regular Manganese Intake Impacts & Overexposure

According to the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), regular manganese exposure or intake usually comes from food. Adults consume between 0.7 and 10.9 mg/day in the diet, with even higher intakes possible in vegetarian diets. Intake from drinking water is normally substantially lower than intake from food.

Manganese is actually an essential element for many living organisms, including humans and the impacts of over-exposure greatly depend on the route of exposure, age and health, according to the EPA's report on Manganese.

Prolonged over-exposure, usually by inhalation, can impact the nervous system and result in neurological disabilities over-time.