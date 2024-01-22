35-Year Middletown Pizzeria Could Become ‘Liquor Store or Dunkin’

The future of a long-running Orange County, NY Italian restaurant and pizzeria is up in the air after its building goes on the market.

No matter how many times we hear of generational businesses in jeopardy of closing down in the Hudson Valley, it never gets easier. We told you last week about the news that the Cake Box in Kingston was up for sale. The legendary bakery has been in operation since the 1960s and has been operating out of a funky, retro-styled building on Fair Street for the past 30 or so years.

Italian Restaurant For Sale in Bullville / Middletown, New York

We recently learned that another business that's not only a favorite pizza spot, but also an active supporter of the community has gone up for sale. Villa Gaudio owners Frank Gaudio and Jennifer Besser have become known not just for their popular Italian restaurant, but also for their generosity.

Loopnet.com Loopnet.com loading...

The business owners recently held a fundraiser for a local 13-year-old with cancer and spent the holiday season selling trees and wreaths with proceeds going towards Pine Bush youth football and cheerleading groups.

A listing for Villa Gaudio Pizzeria Restaurant says the building and an adjacent home on the corner of Route 17K and Route 302 in Bullville are now being offered for sale. RE/MAX says the restaurant has been in business for over three decades.

Sale includes 2 separate properties selling only together. One w/commercial successfully active on one level, fully equipped 80 seat restaurant building for the last 34 years open 7 days a week w/access from both roads & currently rented.

The listing says that the new owner can either continue to operate a restaurant of their own or possibly combine the properties to erect a new "gas station w/convenience store, liquor store, Dunkin' Donuts w/drive-thru, car sales...etc.".

Loopnet.com Loopnet.com loading...

Will Villa Gaudio Relocate Somewhere Else or Close Down?

Because Villa Gaudio rents the building we wanted to find out if the pizzeria had plans to shut down once the building changes ownership or perhaps find a new location. We reached out to Frank Gaudio and Jennifer Besser last week but they did not reply to our request for comment.

The 10 Best Pizza Places in Middletown, New York Here are the top 10 most reviewed pizzerias in Middletown, New York according to Yelp.