Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo This Weekend in Poughkeepsie

The first fall reptile show in the area takes place this Sunday, Sept. 18 at MJN Convention Center.

Northeast Reptile Expos: Long Island, New England, New York (Mid-Hudson and White Plains) are the largest reptile expos in the northeast. There are hundred of reptile shows all across the United States, and the Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo has been taking place for many years at the former Mid Hudson Civic Center building. According to More Reptiles, the reptile shows are a great place to buy your next pet or to just browse hundreds of interesting reptile species. It's a meeting place for like-minded reptile fans, hobbyists and vendors, who come out to share their love for reptiles.

Get our free mobile app

Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo

Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo takes place this Sunday from 9am-4pm at the MJN Convention Center (formerly Mid Hudson Civic Center) in Poughkeepsie. There will be over 150 vendor tables with reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates on display for sale as pets along with cages, tanks, plants, food and supplies. Admission at the door is $10 for adults, $5 for children 7-12. Children under 6 are free. Get more info here.

http://

The reptile shows go back as far as I can remember in Poughkeepsie. Throughout the years of checking out events at the old Mid Hudson Civic Center, it was always rock concerts, wrestling matches, record shows, home shows, train shows and reptile expos that would happen regularly in that historic building. Get on out with the family this weekend and check out some cool reptiles if you're looking for something fun to do on a Sunday afternoon.