The president of the Mid Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie reportedly resigned last week and it was unexpected by many.

According to the Daily Freeman, Danielle Anderson resigned from her position at MJ Nesheiwat Convention Center (formerly known as Mid Hudson Civic Center) on Friday, Nov. 12. and the resignation is effective immediately. Anderson's husband Sheriff Butch Anderson passed away in September. "I have to concentrate on my family and my babies need their mother more than ever. Having my husband pass away has shown me that family needs to be first and foremost above all else", Anderson said. The board will begin a search for a new president in the coming days according to Civic Center Chairman Michael McCormack.

Danielle Anderson took over as president of Mid Hudson Civic Center after the resignation of president Paul Lloyd in 2016. The civic center also operates McCann Ice Arena and for a short time handled Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Orange County as well.

So, it looks like there may be a job opening available at the historic civic center. A venue that has played host to many great concerts as well wrestling matches and other events over the years. I can't even begin to count the number of shows I've attended over the past 35 years or so. Many good times have been had at the civic center (it will always be the Mid Hudson Civic Center to me and so many others). So what's next for the civic center? The space definitely needs to be utilized more. Time to bring back some of the big names that made this venue legendary over the years, and bring in some of the great newer bands that are out there. Check out the Top 5 Most Memorable Wrestling Matches in Poughkeepsie.