It’s been a long time since we’ve seen the inside of the Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum in Poughkeepsie. But the folks at the Children’s Museum haven’t just been sitting back waiting for the global pandemic to end. They’ve been busy renovating and making improvements, and they’re finally getting ready for the big reopening.

The opening for the new museum will be this March, and they will now be called the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum, and they will be the Hudson Valley's first interactive science center. There will be a whole new look and plenty of new exhibits to explore, and they’ll even be making great use of their riverside pavilion. Exciting news, right?

Right now, as they get ready for the big reopening, the museum is looking to hire staff members. So, if you’ve been looking for a career here in the Poughkeepsie area, this might just be the perfect opportunity. They are looking for Greeters and Floor Assistants, both full and part time. They also have an opening for a full time Guest Experience Manager, and a full time Membership and Guest Experience Coordinator. If you’re interested in one of these positions, or you want more information, you can check it out right here.

I think we’re all looking forward to the grand opening of the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum and all it has to offer. Especially if you’ve got kids. Hoping for many great years of a museum to nurture our children, satisfy their curiosity, and to teach them how to explore and learn.

The Top Paid Teachers in the Hudson Valley Here's a list of the top 31 median salaries for teachers ranked from lowest to highest at school districts in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties.

Top Hudson Valley Spaghetti Spots