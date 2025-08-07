Hudson Valley Bridge to Be Lit Up Purple for Purple Heart Day

Bridge will be lit up tonight in honor of National Purple Heart Day.

National Purple Heart Day is observed on August 7 each year and is a time for Americans to pause to remember and honor the brave men and women who were either wounded on the battlefield or paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.

First awarded by George Washington on August 7, 1782, the Purple Heart recognizes U.S. service members wounded or killed in combat. It is the oldest military decoration still given to American troops.

It's one of the most beautiful bridges in the Hudson Valley. Many would agree the Mid Hudson Bridge is a welcoming sight to see when traveling across the river either to or from Poughkeepsie.

The Mid-Hudson Bridge, officially known as the Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge, is a suspension bridge that spans the Hudson River in New York. It connects the city of Poughkeepsie on the east bank with the town of Highland on the west. Opened in 1930, the bridge carries U.S. Route 44 and New York State Route 55, and features lanes for vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. It is operated by the New York State Bridge Authority and is notable for its elegant design and scenic views of the Hudson Valley.

The New York State Bridge Authority took to social media earlier today, posting on their official Facebook page that the Mid Hudson Bridge will be lit up purple tonight (Aug. 7) in honor of Purple Heart Day..

In 2018, the Bear Mountain Bridge was ceremonially designated the Purple Heart Veterans Memorial Bear Mountain Bridge, honoring generations of heroes. Tonight, we light the Mid-Hudson Bridge purple in honor of #PurpleHeartDay Today and every day, we remember the sacrifices made and give thanks to the brave men and women who have served.

