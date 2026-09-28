Mid-Hudson Bridge Turns Gold; Here’s Why

If you noticed the Mid-Hudson Bridge glowing gold on Sunday night, there was a special reason behind the unusual lighting.

Governor Kathy Hochul directed 15 landmarks across New York State to shine gold on September 27 in recognition of Gold Star Mothers and Families Day, a day dedicated to honoring the families of military service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The annual observance takes place on the last Sunday in September and recognizes the parents, spouses, children and other loved ones who have lost family members in military service.

Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images

Mid-Hudson Bridge Among 15 Landmarks Illuminated Gold

Here in the Hudson Valley, the Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge was among the landmarks selected to participate in Sunday's tribute. The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (Tappan Zee) also joined the statewide observance.

Other locations illuminated in gold included One World Trade Center, Grand Central Terminal, Moynihan Train Hall and several prominent state buildings in Albany.

The tradition of the Gold Star dates back to World War I, when families displayed service flags with blue stars representing loved ones serving in the military. A gold star replaced the blue star when a service member died, becoming a lasting symbol of sacrifice. Gold Star Day has been recognized since 1936.

Support Available for New York's Gold Star Families

Beyond Sunday's tribute, New York offers financial assistance and educational benefits to eligible Gold Star families through its Gold Star Families Annuity program and the Military Enhanced Recognition Incentive and Tribute (MERIT) Scholarship.

Families interested in learning more about these programs can contact the New York State Department of Veterans' Services at 888-838-7697 or visit the Gold Star Families Annuity website.