Today is Cinco de Mayo and if you're in the Poughkeepsie area here are some of the top rated Mexican restaurants to check out.

The Hudson Valley knows good food. There's an abundance of local eateries here and there wouldn't be if we didn't have amazing chefs in the area. New York is known for having amazing pizza but this is a melting pot and we have a large Hispanic population. There are several great Mexican restaurants in Poughkeepsie alone. Mexican cuisine remains to be consistently popular.

At a time where a lot of people are trying to eat better this food is also seen to be healthier if it is made with fresh ingredients. Most of the dishes have fresh vegetables, whole grains and are packed with protein.

According to Statista, in 2020 over 230 million Americans consumed Mexican food or Mexican ingredients on a regular basis. America loves eating food from south of the border and the Hudson Valley is not any different. We can appreciate good Mexican dishes all the way up here. In fact, I think we've got some of the best Mexican restaurant

Whether you want nachos, tacos, burritos, chimichangas to enchiladas here are 9 top rated Mexican restaurants in Poughkeepsie, New York. If you're not hungry there's a good chance that they serve margaritas. Just be sure to save room for a churro or two.

Have you been you been to any of these places? Maybe one of these is your favorite spot.