Residents across parts of New York state reported a bright flash in the sky that occurred late night October 17. The event was described as a "very bright white light and lasted for one second", according to an eyewitness account.

The latest sighting comes during a very busy time of year for meteor showers and astronomical events. We are in the middle of meteor season, as the Orionids annual meteor shower will continue to streak through early November.

In addition, both the Northern and Southern Taurids meteor showers are occurring, with both producing a few meteors per hour on average.

Large Bright Flash Reported Over Parts of New York State

Several residents across New York, and other neighboring sates, reported to the American Meteor Society that they witnesses a fireball October 17. Some accounts describe the meteor as a bright white flash that only lasted for a brief second, while others say the meteor ranged from "dark blue, blue, light blue", to "dark green".

Meteor Shower Known For Producing 'Meteor Storms' Arrives in New York State

Scientists say that the Leonids meteor shower will become active from November 6 to November 30, with its peak occurring on the nights of November 16 and 17. The Leonids usually produce around 10 to 15 meteors an hour.

Meteor Storms

The Leonids are occasionally known to produce something called meteor storms, with the most recent one occurring in 2002. The AMS says that these "outbursts of meteor activity" come when the Earth follows an unusually dense part of the parent object's (Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle) debris cloud.

AMS Meteors reports that the meteor storms also were seen in 1833, 1866, 1966, 1999, and 2001. However, astronomers say that the Earth will not encounter any dense clouds of debris until 2099.