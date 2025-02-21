New York Metal And Rock Fans Not Big Road Ragers?

According to a study, metal fans are among the least likely to engage in risky driving because they bottle up their rage.

When you think of road rage, do you imagine someone in a Chevy Camaro IIROC-Z blasting AC/DC or Black Sabbath while aggressively weaving through traffic? This might surprise you as a new study reveals that metal & rock fans are less likely to lash out behind the wheel, but that doesn't mean they're not raging inside. the study says.

I personally am a metal head, but I honestly don't find myself getting road rage for the most part in my regular travels. I know there are a lot of people who do have road rage (and not necessarily metal/rock guys), as I've seen it right here in the Hudson Valley and all over New York.. It's said that nearly 9 in 10 drivers admit to road rage

According to the latest driving report by Lance Surety Bonds. This research surveyed over 1,000 drivers to explore the relationship between car brands, driving behaviors & music preferences, revealing surprising connections between road rage, music genres, and car brands.

Some Key Takeaways:

88% of drivers have experienced road rage, with women (91%) being more likely than men (85%) to report it.

Pop is the most calming genre, with 31% of drivers switching to it to manage anger or frustration.

56% of drivers believe certain car brands provoke road rage, with BMW (44%) and Tesla (33%) leading.

22% of EV drivers have been provoked by gas-powered car drivers simply for driving an electric vehicle.

Headbangin' Takeaways:

Metal fans (67%) are among the least likely to engage in risky driving —compared to indie (85%) and hip-hop (79%) listeners.

Only 38% of metal fans honk or yell in road rage incidents, making them one of the most internally restrained driver groups.

1 in 12 drivers actively switch to metal to calm down , proving it’s not just about aggression—it’s about release.

Classical (63%) and metal (67%) fans are the least likely to engage in risky driving behaviors

Definitely an interesting study. What do you think of the report and do you personally have road rage? See the full report here.

