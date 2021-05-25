Memorial Day Weekend: Rain or Sunshine in the Hudson Valley?

With Memorial Day Weekend just days away it's time to plan those barbecues and pool parties, but will the weather cooperate in the Hudson Valley?

Now that summer is finally on the horizon and the Hudson Valley is emerging from a long, socially distanced winter people are ready to get together for the long three-day weekend. Depending on which day you decide to grill those burgers and dogs, people in Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Middletown and other Hudson Valley towns may luck out with an exceptionally beautiful day. But you'll want to keep your eyes on the skies for the possibility of some storms that may possibly cause people to run for shelter.

The National Weather Service is currently predicting rain towards the end of this week that could wind up ruining some plans early in the Memorial Day Weekend. There's a 70% chance of showers on Friday through early Saturday with a chance of rain in the morning. While the rest of Saturday looks dry, temperatures will only get up to 63 degrees, not quite warm enough to take a dip in the pool.

Your best bet for planning an outdoor get-together would be on Sunday or Monday. Both days are predicted to be sunny and warmer, although the Weather Channel is keeping the door open for a chance of isolated thunderstorms on both days. Temperatures will be around 70 on Sunday, which is still not especially warm. The warmest day of the three-day weekend will be on Monday. Memorial Day is predicted to see temperatures upwards of 75 degrees.