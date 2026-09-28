Hudson Valley Italian Restaurant Up for Sale After 44 Years

A longtime favorite Hudson Valley eatery is looking for someone to take over the landmark restaurant that was established in 1982.

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For more than four decades, Reginato's Ristorante in Lake Katrine has been serving generations of Hudson Valley diners. Now, it has officially hit the market, offering a new owner the opportunity to continue a tradition that began 44 years ago.

More Than Four Decades of Italian Food in Ulster County

Located on Leggs Mill Road, just off Route 9W, Reginato's has been a destination for traditional Northern Italian cuisine for 44 years. The restaurant has become known for its old-school atmosphere, classic Italian dishes and family hospitality.

Unlike many restaurants that have come and gone over the years, Reginato's has managed to maintain its identity while passing from one generation of the family to the next. The business is now in its second generation, with Kevin Reginato listed as its representative in the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2026 directory.

From Italy to the Hudson Valley

The story of Reginato's began long before the restaurant opened. Brothers Roberto and Giampaolo, better known as Johnny, Reginato were born in Italy. Their family later moved to Argentina, where they grew grapes for winemaking, before the brothers eventually immigrated to New York.

After spending years working in restaurants in New York City and New Jersey, the brothers brought their experience and family recipes to Lake Katrine. In 1982, they opened Reginato's, transforming an old farmhouse into an Italian restaurant that would become a fixture in the community.

The family tradition continued when Johnny's son Kevin and his wife Stephanie took over management of the restaurant. Kevin worked in the kitchen while Stephanie helped run the dining room, maintaining the family atmosphere that had attracted customers for decades.

Roberto passed away in 2021, but the restaurant the brothers created has continued serving the community.

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Historic Restaurant and Property Listed for Sale

According to the commercial real estate listing, Reginato's is being offered for $689,000, including the restaurant business and property. The 3,078-square-foot building sits on just over an acre and includes a fully equipped commercial kitchen, seating for 105 guests, outdoor dining and event space, an additional outbuilding and parking for 30 vehicles. The seller is also open to financing.

What's Next for Reginato's?

For longtime customers concerned about the restaurant's future, the good news is that Reginato's has not announced a closing date. Its website continues to advertise dinner service Friday through Sunday, along with its traditional Italian menu.

After 44 years and two generations of family ownership, the question now is whether Reginato's will eventually find someone willing to carry on the legacy that began with two brothers and their dream of bringing a taste of Northern Italy to the Hudson Valley.