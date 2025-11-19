‘Medical Emergency’ Leads to Multi-Vehicle Bus Crash at Rockland County Shopping Center

A scary situation unfolded earlier over the weekend at a shopping center in Rockland County, as a local transit bus went out of control and temporarily sent shoppers fleeing in the opposite direction. The incident would require the attention of both law enforcement and emergency medical personnel.

Get our free mobile app

Bus Crash at Suffern Walmart

The bus crash incident reportedly took place at the Walmart location in the village of Suffern. The Walmart is part of a large shopping center that is also home to a Hive Kosher Market, as well as other stores.

Town of Ramapo Police Department Town of Ramapo Police Department loading...

According to a post from the Ramapo Police Department via their official Facebook page, the incident occurred at around 7:30p.m, when the Transit of Rockland, originally on its routine schedule, lost control. It was stated by the police that the driver of the bus at that time, experienced a 'medical emergency' leading to its circling through the parking lot, and striking several other vehicles.

Town of Ramapo Police Department Town of Ramapo Police Department loading...

The bus narrowly avoided hitting the store and eventually came to a stop between the parking lot roadway, and a curbside area. Law enforcement and medical personnel did soon arrive on the scene, and the driver of the bus was reportedly taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Town of Ramapo Police Department Town of Ramapo Police Department loading...

Crash Aftermath

Inn the grand scheme of things, the entire situation could have been much worse. Aside from the damage to the vehicles that were struck, no other individuals were harmed or injured in the event, and there were no passengers on the bus at the time.

Previous Stories: Three Suspects Arrested For Armed Robbery in Rockland County

Reports indicate that the bus driver was released from the hospital the morning after, however it has not been stated specifically at this time what type of medical emergency the bus driver suffered from. The investigation is still currently ongoing.

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

The 26 Best Regional Hospitals In New York State According to U.S. News & World Report