Amazing Meat Loaf Celebration Show Set For Hudson Valley

American Idol star Caleb Johnson will perform with Meat Loaf's Neverland Express band in Middletown, NY.

For me, Meat Loaf's music has always held a special place in my heart. From a little child going through my dad's record collection and discovering the Bat Out of Hell record with the totally cool looking motorcycle on the cover. I would soon listen to the album and realize what a masterpiece it was from beginning to end. Fast forward many years later to 1993 and I'm in high school.

I was probably the only sophomore at Dover Jr/Sr High School that was excited about a new Meat Loaf record coming out. This would mean that he was mounting a comeback, which would also mean that a world tour would follow and that I'd be able to finally get to see the man live in concert. I would be a first day record buyer, buying Bat Out of Hell 2: Back into Hell at the Book and Record store at the Putnam Plaza in Carmel, NY.

The album would become a huge commercial success hitting number 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart that year, and eventually going on to sell over 14 million copies worldwide. The single "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" would reach number 1 in 28 countries and would earn Meat Loaf a Grammy Award for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance in 1994. I would also get to finally see Meat Loaf in 1994 on the Bat Out of Hell 2: Back into Hell Tour at Hartford Civic Center in Hartford, CT. It will always be one of my favorite concerts that I had the chance to attend. Meat Loaf sounded awesome as did his band The Neverland Express.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Getting to meet the man many years later would be one of the highlights of my life. A chance encounter when I went to see Bat Out of Hell The Musical in New York City in 2019.

Celebration of Meat Loaf Show Playing Paramount Theatre in Middletown

Meat Loaf's backing band The Neverland Express includes world-class alumni of Meat Loaf’s official band. Led by his Record Producer, Music Director, Guitarist, Paul Crook with drummer, John Miceli, guitarist, Randy Flowers and female lead vocalist, Lyssa Lynne, the band stays true to the original recordings while delivering the excitement of a live Meat Loaf show.

"American Idol" Finalist Caleb Johnson Homecoming - Asheville, North Carolina Photo by Alicia Funderburk/Getty Images loading...

In addition to a #1 album and touring with some of the biggest names in rock, Caleb Johnson is the winner of American Idol season 13. He delivers his own unique stamp to the Meat Loaf classics while staying true to the essence of Meat Loaf’s delivery. Created & produced by Paul Crook, this is the only show that was officially endorsed by Meat Loaf.

The Celebration of Meat Loaf show will play Paramount Theatre in Middletown, NY on Friday, Oct. 18 at 8pm. Tickets on sale now. Get tickets and info here

"American Idol" Finalist Caleb Johnson Homecoming - Asheville, North Carolina Photo by Alicia Funderburk/Getty Images loading...

